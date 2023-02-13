Most commuters on Singapore’s MRT trains were wearing a mask on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore commuters still wear masks on public transport despite rules dropped
- Many train riders were wearing a face covering on Monday despite the government announced last week the lifting of the mask mandate on public transport
- ‘Most people still had their masks on. Perhaps because it’s only the first day, so some adjustment is required,’ a commuter says
