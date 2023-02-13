Regulators in Singapore have approved a powder made from microbes that could launch a food revolution in the quest for meat substitutes. Made by a start-up from Finland that calls it “food out of thin air”, it’s said to be delicious and is set to hit plates in the city state soon. The golden powder that is generating hopes of a revolution looks a little like turmeric. The protein, said to have a delicate umami flavour, is made of air, microbes and solar energy and is made by Finnish company Solar Foods. Called Solein, it contains protein, dietary fibre, fat and mineral nutrients along with iron, vitamins and other micronutrients and is set to provide a basis for meat alternatives, milk, soy or lentils. “The process does not require animals or photosynthetic plants, making Solein the world’s most sustainable protein,” Solar Foods’ website says. Singapore will be the first country in the world to approve the sale of products containing Solein, which is to be commercially launched in 2024. How does it work? “Basically the same way a brewery does,” Pasi Vainikka, co-founder and head of Solar Foods, told dpa. Production resembles the fermentation process used to make wine or beer. Instead of sugar, the bacteria feeds on carbon dioxide, dissolved hydrogen and nitrogen to form amino acids, vitamins, fats and carbohydrates. Later, excess water is removed using sustainable energy sources to create a protein-rich powder without harming plants or animals. “We use electricity to split water from air into hydrogen and oxygen. Thanks to renewable power, the efficiency from electricity to calories is about 20 per cent,” the makers say. ‘Hell on earth’: can the world spend its way out of the global food crisis? Little water is involved compared to conventional meat, with only 10 litres needed per kilo of protein. “In comparison, the cultivation of soya, the most widespread vegetable protein, requires about 2,500 litres per kilo. Meat production is still far in excess of this level: Beef, for example, requires around 15,500 litres per kilo,” the company’s website says. Alongside not needing as much water, fewer chemicals and animal feed are needed. The process is also 20 times more efficient than photosynthesis, which plants use to convert energy into food, the inventors say. The first Solein factory is being built in Vantaa, Finland and commercial production is to start next year. The product “will then be offered in selected restaurants in Singapore”, says Vainikka, calling the city state the “perfect hub” to test Solein. Singapore’s regulators were quick to approve Solein but Vainikka expects Britain, the US and the European Union will soon follow. Many Singaporean residents are already fans of non-meat meals, with a 2020 survey finding around 7 per cent of the population identifies as vegetarian. Lifestyle Asia says Singaporeans are increasingly becoming flexitarians, which centres on a diet that includes plant-based foods with occasional meat servings. But alongside all those vegetables, protein remains crucial as “a major structural component of our cells. Protein and amino acids function as enzymes, membrane receptors, carriers of nutrients in the blood and hormones,” Kim Jung Eun, Assistant Professor from the Department of Food Science and Technology at the National University of Singapore told dpa. Solar Foods is set to introduce Solein in plant-based meat, bread, pasta and other food products as a nutritious and functional ingredient that offers plenty of benefits but does not interfere with the taste of food. Even before reaching diners’ plates, Solar Foods has been winning plaudits, such as the Green Award for innovation in 2020, when it also featured in Time Magazine’s top 100 inventions. The company also won the ‘Hottest cleantech start-up of Europe’ award at the Europas Awards and the Index Award in 2019. That helped Solar raise money to grow, with some US$60 million through investments, including €10 million (US$1.08 million) from Finland’s Pharmacy Pension Fund and €15 million from Danske Bank Growth. Solar Foods was also selected to join the European Commission’s Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) to pioneer the industrial deployment of the production and utilisation of hydrogen. Other start-ups around the world are pursuing similar experiments, such as Air Protein in the US, and British-Dutch start-up Deep Branch, which is making a high-protein powder made from CO2 for the animal feed industry called Proton.