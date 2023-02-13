The International Organization for Migration said most people trafficked into these illegal online operations came from around Asia – including from Vietnam, India and Bangladesh – but some were from as far away as Brazil and Kenya. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippines issues fresh warning over Chinese-run crypto scams amid repatriation effort
- Filipinos have been targets of scam networks operating in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, because of their English-language and computer skills
- 50-70 Filipinos are believed to be still working for Chinese scammers in Myanmar, with another 100 working for scams in Laos and Cambodia
