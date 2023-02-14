The United States on Monday said it stood with the Philippines after Manila accused China’s coastguard of using a laser to try to disrupt a resupply mission to troops in the South China Sea. “The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) coastguard’s reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine coastguard ship on February 6 in the South China Sea ,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. “The PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] conduct was provocative and unsafe,” he said. “More broadly, the PRC’s dangerous operational behaviour directly threatens regional peace and stability, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order.” ‘Green laser light’ from China ship temporarily blinds Filipino crew The Philippine coastguard (PCG) on Monday said its vessel was assisting a navy mission to deliver food and supplies to troops on an atoll in the disputed waterway on February 6 when a Chinese coastguard ship directed a “military-grade laser” at the ship, temporarily blinding its crew on the bridge. “I think it’s time for the Chinese government to restrain its forces so that it does not commit any provocative act that will endanger the lives of people,” Philippine military spokesperson Medel Aguilar told reporters. Aguilar quoted the Philippine defence chief as saying the Chinese action was “offensive” and unsafe. The incident took place at the Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195km) off the Philippine province of Palawan. The shoal is home to a small Philippine military contingent on board a rusty ship. The 100-metre long World War II ship was intentionally grounded on the shoal, known in the Philippines as Ayungin, in 1999 to reinforce Manila’s sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. “The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel … is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights,” the PCG said in a statement. China’s foreign ministry said its coastguard conducted actions according to the law. The PCG did not elaborate on what a “military grade laser” was but images it supplied showed green light emanating from a Chinese vessel with bow number 5205. As US military ‘encircles’ China, does Asean ‘quietly welcome’ it? The office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr declined to comment, referring reporters to the PCG statement. Marcos visited Beijing last month when China said it was ready to manage maritime issues “cordially”. It is not the first time China has been accused of using lasers in the region. In February last year, Australia accused China of an “act of intimidation” after a Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military surveillance aircraft.