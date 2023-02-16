Malaysia’s health director general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s health director general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian hospital cops flak for refusing to treat woman wearing short pants

  • The health director general said the incident at Perak’s Kampar Hospital, where a woman was reportedly scolded by a medical worker for being ‘indecently dressed’, will be probed
  • The hospital said it reprimanded the officer involved in the kerfuffle over dress codes

The Star
The Star

Updated: 10:05am, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s health director general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s health director general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Photo: Bernama/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE