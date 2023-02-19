A small plane with four people on board has crashed in central Philippines where rescuers were searching for survivors on Sunday, an aviation official said. The Cessna 340 aircraft went missing early on Saturday morning soon after departing for Manila from Bicol International Airport, south of the capital, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement. The plane was carrying two passengers, a pilot and a crew member, the aviation regulator added. Philippine military plane crash kills 47 and injures 49 A local search and rescue team has identified a possible crash site near the airport, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said. “The problem is the weather is bad and it hampers the visibility of the ground search,” he added. Albay disaster officer Cedric Daep said the debris of a Cessna plane was found near the crater of the active Mayon volcano but authorities were still verifying whether it was the same aircraft that went missing on Saturday. Daep said they were waiting for clearance to reach the crash site because the rumbling volcano could erupt at any time. “There might be a sudden ash explosion and we could be added to the casualties,” Daep told local radio DZBB. An aerial search will continue Monday to locate the missing people on board. “We are not discounting the possibility that they could still be alive,” Daep said. Apolonio said the possible crash site had only been seen from the air. The aviation accident comes less than a month after another Cessna plane went missing on January 24 in the northern province of Isabela. A search for that plane’s wreckage is still ongoing, Apolonio said. In a separate incident, two Philippine air force aviators were also killed in a training exercise last month when their SF260 Marchetti plane plummeted onto a rice paddy in Bataan province, near Manila.