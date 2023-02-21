Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he will dissolve Parliament sometime in March, which would mean the general election will be likely be held on May 7. Photo: AP
Thailand election likely on May 7, PM says, as campaigning gets under way
- The Thai leader will dissolve parliament next month ahead of a likely May 7 election, a potential date previously outlined by the country’s poll body
- Opinion polls show Prayuth trailing political newcomer Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old daughter and niece of two former prime ministers
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said he will dissolve Parliament sometime in March, which would mean the general election will be likely be held on May 7. Photo: AP