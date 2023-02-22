Pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, are seen as a delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine. Photo: Getty Images
Vietnam jails pangolin and rhino parts smuggler for 13 years
- Nguyen Duc Tai transported 10 tonnes of rhino horns, elephant tusks, pangolin scales and lion bones from S Africa and Nigeria to Vietnam in 2021 and 2022
- Pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, are seen as a delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine
Pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, are seen as a delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine. Photo: Getty Images