Pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, are seen as a delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine. Photo: Getty Images
Vietnam jails pangolin and rhino parts smuggler for 13 years

  • Nguyen Duc Tai transported 10 tonnes of rhino horns, elephant tusks, pangolin scales and lion bones from S Africa and Nigeria to Vietnam in 2021 and 2022
  • Pangolins, the world’s most trafficked mammal, are seen as a delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese and Vietnamese medicine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:40pm, 22 Feb, 2023

