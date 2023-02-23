Malaysian Immigration’s temporary Sungai Bakap depot in Penang from which hundreds of Rohingya migrants escaped in April 2022. Photo: AFP
Malaysia pressed to probe deaths of 150 foreigners in detention last year
- Malaysia’s home minister, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, said seven children and 25 women were among those who died in detention in 2022
- Foreigners without valid permits are routinely detained in the country, including asylum seekers – it is home to millions of undocumented migrants and refugees
