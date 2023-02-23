Ducks near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where an 11-year-old girl has died from bird flu. Photo: AP
Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, first human case in country since 2014
- The girl from rural Prey Veng became ill on February 16 and was sent to hospital in Phnom Penh, where she died on Wednesday
- Bird flu poses a high risk to children who may be feeding or collecting eggs, playing with the birds or cleaning their cages
