Ducks near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where an 11-year-old girl has died from bird flu. Photo: AP
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Bird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, first human case in country since 2014

  • The girl from rural Prey Veng became ill on February 16 and was sent to hospital in Phnom Penh, where she died on Wednesday
  • Bird flu poses a high risk to children who may be feeding or collecting eggs, playing with the birds or cleaning their cages

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:49pm, 23 Feb, 2023

