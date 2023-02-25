Tourists posing for pictures on Mai Khao Beach as a plane lands at Phuket International Airport in Phuket. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s economy to grow 3.8 per cent this year, inflation to ebb: minister
- ‘Tourism is our hope,’ as finance ministry forecasts 27.5 million foreign tourist arrivals this year
- Inflation expected to recede to 1 per cent to 3 per cent this year, helped by government measures and lower food prices
Tourists posing for pictures on Mai Khao Beach as a plane lands at Phuket International Airport in Phuket. Photo: AFP