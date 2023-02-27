At a rundown market on Indonesia ’s Batam island, a small location tracker was beeping from the back of a second-hand shoe store. A reporter followed the high-pitched ping to a mound of old trainers and began digging through the pile. There they were: a pair of blue Nike running shoes with a tracking device hidden in one of the soles. They had travelled by land, then sea and crossed an international border to end up in this heap. They weren’t supposed to be here. Five months earlier, in July 2022, 11 pairs of shoes were given to a recycling programme spearheaded by the Singapore government and US petrochemicals giant Dow Inc. Dow manufactures silicone rubber and plastic used in soles and midsoles of sports shoes. The multinational and Sport Singapore said in their 2021 media releases that their “first of its kind” programme would divert 170,000 pairs of shoes annually from the landfill. Under the slogan “Others see an old shoe. We see the future”, they called on the public to donate used shoes with rubberised soles to help ease the burden on Singapore’s incinerators and its only landfill. The programme partners did not respond to questions about what would happen to these shoes or how many would be recycled to make sports surfaces. Dozens of wheelie bins for donations were placed across the city state of 5.6 million people. These containers turned up in parks, community centres, schools and outlets of retail sponsor Decathlon. Singapore residents began depositing thousands of used trainers, flip-flops and school shoes. In the promotional video, members of the public, including schoolchildren, talked enthusiastically about donating. “I contributed 15 pairs of shoes,” student Zhang Youjia said in the video, which was produced by Dow. How fashion and home brands are using surprising sustainable materials The pairs of shoes donated by reporters were moved initially from the recycling drop-off bins to the warehouse of Yok Impex, situated in west Singapore close to the island’s biggest dockyard. From there, the shoes travelled by sea to Batam, an entry point for goods entering Indonesia, which is the fourth most populous country in the world with more than 270 million people. Guided by the smartphone tracking app, reporters in December followed two of the trackers to the same location in Batam: Pertokoan Cipta Prima, a sprawling flea market catering to low-income shoppers. There, dozens of vendors working out of rows of crumbling concrete shops patched with tarpaulin and metal sheets were selling everything from T-shirts and refrigerators to plastic toys. There were half a dozen stores selling used shoes, all clustered in the same area. At three of them, reporters saw footwear stuffed into sacks emblazoned with the words “Yok Impex”, along with the Singapore company’s dolphin logo. The first pair to be tracked down were the blue Nike running shoes. The app led to a gloomy, cluttered shoe store. But the trainers weren’t on display. Using a function on the app to make the tracker start beeping, a reporter followed the sound to the back of the shop, finally locating those Nikes at the bottom of a mound of loose footwear. It had been five months since the trainers were deposited into a donation barrel at a gleaming Decathlon store in Singapore. They were bought back for 180,000 rupiah (US$12). The second tracker – tucked into a pair of women’s black Nikes – was located at a nearby shop. Those shoes had been dropped into a Dow recycling bin at a Singapore community centre in September, three months earlier. They cost 120,000 rupiah (US$8) to repurchase. Other shoes went on a far longer voyage. Sometimes the workers mix it up … It’s a mistake. I think, some mistake Tony Tan, Yok Impex’s logistics manager A pair of pink and orange New Balance trainers – donated in Singapore on September 7 – landed in the same Batam market a week later, the tracking app showed. By early October, they had moved to a nearby island called Bintan, before making a 400-mile (640km) journey to Medan, a city of 2.4 million people in northern Sumatra. On October 10, the shoes travelled another 800 miles (1,290km) to Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, according to the app. Indonesia’s second-hand clothing industry is made up of a complex network of traders, and they often exchange goods across different regions, two garment merchants said. Three weeks later, on November 1, two reporters searched a frenzied mall in Jakarta looking for the shoes, eventually discovering them in a cramped shop on the third floor. The trainers, freshly cleaned and fitted with a new pair of laces, had criss-crossed Indonesia on a marathon eight-week journey. They cost 300,000 rupiah (US$20) to buy back. To learn more about Yok Impex’s role in the movement of these shoes, reporters in January paid an unannounced visit to the used-clothing exporter, and was invited onto the premises. There reporters spotted wheelie bins from Dow’s shoe programme stacked up in a backyard. Inside, women sorted through tables piled high with old shoes, carefully placing them into piles and then transferring them into sacks like the ones seen at the Batam flea market. Yok Impex’s logistics manager, Tony Tan, said that waste handler Alba-WH was paying his company to collect the shoes from the donation bins around Singapore and then deliver the shoes back to Alba-WH. Tan said Yok Impex did not export shoes it collected for the programme. When informed that reporters had found shoes it had donated being resold in Batam by merchants who had Yok Impex sacks in their shops, Tan said it was possible that shoes from the programme got placed in error with other footwear it exports to Indonesia. “Sometimes the workers mix it up. I’m not sure because we all collect from some other suppliers,” Tan said. “It’s a mistake. I think, some mistake.” Tan did not elaborate. In 2015, Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade introduced the Prohibition of the Import of Used Clothing regulation. The measure banned the import of used clothes and footwear over concerns about hygiene and the potential of such items to spread disease, as well as the need to protect the local textile industry. ‘For greedy, not needy’: fake charity clothes donation bins making a killing Veri Anggrijono, director general of consumer protection and trade control at the trade ministry, said that the illegal second-hand clothing import market in Indonesia was worth millions of US dollars a year. “It’s a well-organised activity because when we raid them in one place, then it will go quiet, then continue again,” Anggrijono said in an interview at his office in Jakarta. He said the importer was the party liable under the law, not the exporter or market seller. Anggrijono said importers could be charged under trade and consumer protection laws, which carry penalties that can include imprisonment and fines. But he said so far the only action the trade ministry had taken was to revoke import licences, as well as seizing and destroying used clothing. A torrent of cheap, unregulated second-hand clothing flowing into Indonesia also adds to the country’s mounting garbage problem, said Dharmesh Shah, a policy adviser to the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives, a non-profit working on waste pollution. He said much of that merchandise was in such poor condition that vendors could not resell it. It just gets burned in open dumps or goes into rivers or in landfills Dharmesh Shah, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives “They sort through it and a very small percentage is actually reusable,” Shah said. “It just gets burned in open dumps or goes into rivers or in landfills.” Two market vendors in Batam, who asked not to be named, said they bought sacks of shoes of differing grades from used-clothing traders such as Yok Impex, but did not know exactly what they were getting until they open them up. They said it was not uncommon to throw out half the shoes they received because the footwear was not good enough to sell. This is not the first novel recycling scheme launched by Dow that hasn’t lived up to its billing. In 2021, a Reuters investigation found that a programme in Idaho that the company said was using breakthrough technology to turn plastic waste into clean fuel was actually burning plastic trash to fuel a cement plant. At the time, Dow said in a statement the Boise programme was helping to “transform waste into valuable products”. The same year, Reuters found that a Dow-backed project in India , which was supposed to collect plastic trash from the Ganges river and use hi-tech machinery to transform the waste into clean fuel, had been shut down following regular equipment malfunctions. The India project was run by The Alliance To End Plastic Waste (AEPW), a non-profit group set up by big oil and chemical companies. At the time, a AEPW confirmed that the project had ended, due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. Selling the promise of new recycling technologies, whether to turn shoes into playgrounds or plastic bags into clean fuel, is an attempt to lull the public into a false sense of security about the environmental impact of increased consumerism, environmental groups like Greenpeace and Break Free From Plastic say. Dow promised to pick up these shoes and grind them into materials and make them into playgrounds, and instead they’re being found all over another country Jane Dell, The Last Beach Cleanup Dow declined further comment on those claims or its track record on recycling. Jan Dell, founder of The Last Beach Cleanup, a US non-profit focused on reducing plastic pollution, said large petrochemical companies should have to report on the results of their sustainability projects with the same transparency as the profit-making parts of the business. “Dow promised to pick up these shoes and grind them into materials and make them into playgrounds, and instead they’re being found all over another country. They literally cannot be believed,” said Dell, after being given details of the investigation. Promises about new recycling technologies also make good business sense for petrochemical companies, according to Dell, who said throwaway consumer culture was good for their profits. People are more likely to purchase more of a product when they are told it can be recycled into something useful, according to a 2013 study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology. Asian firms must ‘embrace digital technology’ to meet climate goals In its January 18 statement, Dow said the shoe recycling partners were “energised by the common vision of sport championing a greener and more sustainable Singapore”. Dow did not comment on the Journal of Consumer Psychology study. In July last year, Dow launched a similar shoe recycling programme in Malaysia , which has 33 million people and neighbours Singapore. In promoting that project, Dow’s Fong pointed to the Singapore shoe programme as the blueprint for success. For its Malaysian initiative, Dow partnered with a local non-profit and a textile firm. Neither responded to requests for comment. Back in Singapore, Dow’s efforts are already winning accolades. On the evening of October 6, Fong and other partners in the Singapore shoe recycling programme stepped onto the stage of an elegant ballroom at the Equarius Hotel beach resort on Sentosa Island. There they were presented with the “Most Sustainable Collaboration” award at a glitzy event hosted by the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, the city state’s oldest business association.