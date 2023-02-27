A screengrab of the viral video shows one of the students who was arrested complaining about Singapore’s inclusion in a Malaysian exam paper. Photo: Twitter/@nanmanjoi8715
Malaysia police defend students’ arrest for insulting Singapore on TikTok, using ‘vulgar words’
- A viral video shows one of the Malaysian students venting over the inclusion of Singapore in a recent national examination
- ‘Singapore’s nothing but a kampung. They’re so poor even their water comes from Malaysia’, the student was cited as saying
