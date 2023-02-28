Roger Ng arrives at a court in New York last year for his trial. The ex-Goldman Sachs banker claims his “brutal and distressing experience” in a Malaysian prison made him “reclusive socially”. Photo: Reuters
1MDB: ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng claims 6 months in ‘brutal’ Malaysia prison ‘made me lose my mind’
- The ex-Goldman Sachs banker is pleading for leniency when he’s sentenced next week for his role in the looting of the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund
- Ng said he lived with vermin in the ‘absolute hell’ of Sungai Buloh prison, had to sleep on a cement floor and contracted malaria and leptospirosis
Roger Ng arrives at a court in New York last year for his trial. The ex-Goldman Sachs banker claims his “brutal and distressing experience” in a Malaysian prison made him “reclusive socially”. Photo: Reuters