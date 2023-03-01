Military personnel attend the opening ceremony of Cobra Gold 2023 at an airfield in Thailand’s Rayong province on Tuesday. The multinational exercise runs to March 10. Photo: Xinhua
Most US troops in years at Thailand’s Cobra Gold war games as Washington renews security ties
- More than 6,000 US military personnel will be attending the multinational military exercise that runs until March 10 – the biggest showing in a decade
- Analysts say Washington is seeking to ‘recalibrate’ US-Thai relations ‘more on a par with China’, who Thailand has been moving closer to recently
