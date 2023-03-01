Vietnam’s Communist Party has nominated Vo Van Thuong as the country’s new president, two party sources said on Wednesday, following the sudden forced resignation in January of his predecessor as part of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign. Thuong, 52, is the youngest member of the party’s Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body, and is widely regarded as being close to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam ’s most powerful figure. Trong is the main architect of the party’s “blazing furnace” crackdown on corruption, under which hundreds of officials have been investigated and many forced to quit, including former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and two deputy prime ministers. The selection of Thuong by the party’s Central Committee upholds an earlier decision by the Politburo. His nomination will need approval by the rubber-stamp National Assembly, which is due to hold an extraordinary session on Thursday and a formal sitting in May. The government in a statement on Wednesday said the central party committee had agreed on a nomination for president, without naming the candidate Thuong, 52, will replace Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who was a regular at Davos and was once seen as a contender to take over from Trong. Phuc stepped down in January as president after assuming “political responsibility” for the “violations and shortcomings” involving corruption cases related to a manufacturer of Covid-19 test kits and repatriation flights. The scandals had enraged the public and Phuc’s eventual ouster opened the door for Trong to line up a successor to help lead one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies as it attracts investment from companies leaving China and benefits from stronger ties with the US. Trong earlier failed to get a preferred candidate to replace him during the party reshuffle two years ago, forcing the 78-year-old to stay on as party chief for a third term. The latest moves now position Thuong as one of the contenders to replace Trong when the next party congress is held in 2026. Trong’s moves are seen by some analysts as an attempt to strengthen the party and ensure those holding the levers of power are steeped in ideology. Vietnam is similar to China, which is also a one-party state where corruption purges are often used to remove rivals and install allies in important roles. “It seems the party wants to prioritise integrity and political loyalty over meritocracy,” said Le Hong Hiep of ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. “You might not be the best person to perform the job, but at least you are clean.” Unlike Phuc, a former prime minister who oversaw strong economic growth for a decade and was credited with the Vietnam’s decisive pandemic response, Thuong has come up through the party rank and file, analysts said. While the government’s economic and foreign policies are not expected to dramatically change with Thuong, the corruption crackdown and subsequent leadership changes are unnerving bureaucrats and some investors. Civil servants are shying away from signing off on investment projects particularly in real estate and infrastructure developments for fear that they could be the next in a probe that has ensnared more than 500 Communist Party members last year alone. A cash crunch in the property sector is worsening and more broadly, this may put at risk the economic growth target of 6-6.5 per cent this year. Additional reporting by Reuters