Singapore is increasing the threshold for global investors seeking permanent-resident status in an attempt to create more jobs and benefit locals due to an influx of wealth. Singapore will raise the minimum investment required for individuals to obtain permanent residence in the city state, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Thursday, as part of the government’s efforts to draw in “top-tier business owners”. To qualify for the so-called global investor programme, investors are now required to put at least S$10 million (US$7.43 million) into a new or existing business, or at least S$25 million (US$18.5 million) through a fund that invests in local companies, up from the previous requirement of S$2.5 million (US$1.85 million). The changes will take effect on March 15 and are meant to support the local start-up ecosystem and the broader financial sector, and generate jobs for Singaporeans, the EDB said. “EDB is making these changes to selectively attract individuals with the ability to make more economic impact for Singapore, and the affinity to be more rooted to Singapore,” it said in a statement. The global investor programme was launched in 2004. Between 2020 and 2022, only about 60 qualified investors were granted permanent residence in the affluent Southeast Asian country each year. Under the new rules, those looking to gain permanent residence by opening a family office would have to establish a single family office managing assets of at least S$200 million. They must also channel at least S$50 million (US$37 million) locally, such as in companies listed on the Singapore stock exchange or via private equity injections into Singapore-based companies. For Asia’s super-rich, Singapore family offices keep the cash churning Singapore was expected to get around 2,800 high-net-worth individuals in 2022 alone, according to residence and citizenship planning provider Henley & Partners. The firm estimates that 249,800 residents there have a net worth of at least US$1 million, making it the world’s fifth wealthiest city. Singapore is tackling a perceived growing wealth gap brought on in part by the arrival of rich families from overseas. The country’s infrastructure and stability has attracted a growing number of ultra-wealthy individuals, contributing to a spike in costs for everything from luxury cars to golf club memberships and condominiums. The government is fine-tuning its policies by encouraging more local jobs and investment in the city state’s stock exchange and funds. One adjustment has been a tax hike on higher-value property and luxury cars.