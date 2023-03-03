The fire at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia’s state energy company Pertamina in the capital Jakarta has killed 10 people on Friday, according to a tally by firefighters. In footage shared on social media, explosions were heard as residents panicked and tried to flee. Broadcasts showed people nearby evacuating houses, carrying their belongings and fire burning some of the houses in the densely-populated area. The call centre of Jakarta’s main fire station said it had dispatched 31 units to the Plumpang area in North Jakarta, adding that the fire was huge. Satriadi Gunawan, an official at the North Jakarta fire station, told news channel Kompas TV that the fire had started to spread to surrounding houses. He said the fire started after 8pm local time. Pertamina said in a statement that the cause is still being investigated and evacuation is ongoing. The fuel station has a capacity of over 300,000 kilolitres, according to country’s energy ministry.