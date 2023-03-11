Thai Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has been appointed as a specialist in the royal Thai Army with the rank of Major General, according to the royal Gazette website. King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday announced the appointment of his 36-year-old daughter in the latest round of military promotions that will be effective from April 1. The princess graduated with a master’s in design from École de la Chambre Syndicale de la couture Parisienne in Paris and become a fashion designer with her own brand “Sirivannavari.” In a recent interview, Princess Siri – as she is known – was adamant that she is hardworking and doesn’t just swan around the palace. “I have a plan and I want to be a very successful designer. I’m a fighter and I want my designs to be at department stores and shops. It has to be about the brand and the clothes, not who I am”, she said. “I also want to show that a princess can work. This is who I am. I want to work”. Thai Princess remains unconscious from severe heart arrhythmia The princess is the younger daughter of the king. Her eldest sister, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, has been hospitalised and has remained unconscious since December last year due to a heart condition. Bajrakitiyabha is the oldest of the king’s seven children from three different marriages and was seen by some analysts as a potential heir to the throne that would have make her the first female monarch of the Southeast Asian nation.