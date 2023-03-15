Singapore Airlines has apologised for causing “any distress and embarrassment” to a 23-year-old student who claimed that she was discriminated against due to her disability while travelling with the airline from Australia to Europe and back with her family. Isabella Beale, a congenital amputee without a left forearm, told Australian media outlet ABC News that cabin crew had made her feel “humiliated” by asking her to move from her seat in an emergency exit row to meet regulatory requirements. In response to queries on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines said that Beale would be required to assist with operating the exit door in an emergency, so she would not be able to remain seated in the exit row during taxi, take-off and landing. The airline added that it has reviewed its internal processes since the incident and has “taken steps to improve on communications with its customers for similar matters”. Beale told ABC News that the emergency exit seat for her January trips was booked by a family member. During the booking process, the airline stated that passengers who are unable to sit at the emergency exit rows include pregnant women, those under the age of 15, those with infants or who require “special assistance”, ABC News reported. Beale said that she does not require any assistance. She added that on her flight from Australia, a cabin crew member approached her and told her to “get out” from her seat in “quite a loud tone and quite, like, frantic and rushed”. She said that she was “taken aback” and switched seats with her partner, thinking that the situation will be fine if she was not seated directly next to the emergency door. Plane talk: Cathay Pacific exec riled by similarities in Singapore Airlines ad “Everyone was looking at us at this point and [could] overhear the conversation,” she was quoted as saying by ABC News. The crew member then told Beale to sit in the row behind instead. “I had a little cry because it was such an affronting thing to happen … it was humiliating and upsetting,” she said. “I understand that there might be policy around this, I’m not saying I need you to sit me in emergency, I’m saying I need you to treat me like a human being.” I was really upset and hurt and felt, like, vilified for my disability in front of all these people Isabella Beale, Australian student Beale alleged that she experienced the discrimination again on her return flight to Australia. “It was probably tenfold worse the second time around,” she told ABC News. She said that she had consulted staff members at the check-in desk on where she could sit on the flight. They confirmed and reissued her ticket, which was still in the emergency exit row of the plane. She claimed that just before take-off, a staff member asked her to show her ticket and told her that she had to move to another seat in an impolite tone and “without acknowledging me as an individual”. Why are Hong Kong’s young still bearing the brunt of discrimination? More staff members entered the plane when she sought an explanation on why she had to switch seats, with the other passengers watching on, she said. She claimed that the manager then gestured at her missing limb, said: “well, the problem’s obvious”, and repeatedly said it in front of other passengers. “I was really upset and hurt and felt, like, vilified for my disability in front of all these people, and they were all in a rush and all raising their voices and yelling,” Beale told ABC News. Singapore Airlines said that to meet regulatory requirements, passengers with a disability, restricted mobility or who are not able to assist with the emergency exit door should not be seated in the emergency exit row. The requirements to be seated in the emergency exit row are available on the airline’s website, and must be reviewed and agreed to at the time of booking. It also said that the safety of its customers and staff members is its number one priority, and its crew are trained to ensure all flight operations are undertaken in accordance with all safety policies and regulations. Its cabin crew had determined that Beale did not meet the safety and regulatory requirements to be seated in the emergency exit row, it said. “This decision could have been made at check-in and communicated to Ms Beale, and we sincerely apologise that it was not. We thank Ms Beale for kindly agreeing with the request to move seats during taxi, take-off and landing,” the airline said in a statement. Cash-rich Singapore Airlines’ paper food packaging criticised as ‘cheap’ Beale also submitted a complaint via the airline’s website after her flight, to which the airline said it responded on February 28, outlining the results of its internal investigation. The airline earlier told ABC News that it “takes allegations of discrimination seriously and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment” and had done a detailed investigation after Beale’s complaint. It said that its crew was acting on a “potential safety issue” and the “interactions may have been rushed due to the time constraints of preparing the aircraft for departure”. Singapore Airlines added that staff members were given further customer training after the complaint. This article was first published on Today Online