Ho Ching, wife of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong , said Malaysia has a right to feel proud of Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar success as it had recognised her as a Tan Sri well before she won. Ho Ching – formerly a chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings – was responding to an article on Singapore’s online news portal TODAY, which claimed that Malaysia should not have any stake in Yeoh’s success. “Of course, Malaysia should feel proud of Michelle Yeoh as they’ve recognised her as a Tan Sri well before her Oscar award,” she said on Facebook, referring to Malaysia’s second-highest federal title. Aside from being an actress, Ho said Yeoh had made contributions in many other fields and raised awareness of good causes. How mum’s cajoling pushed Michelle Yeoh to join 1983 London beauty pageant “She is a United Nations Development Programme’s Goodwill Ambassador working to raise awareness and mobilise support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals. “She has been generous in lending her presence and voice to other good causes as well,” she said. Ho then congratulated Yeoh and wished her abundant success for the future as she had given hope and confidence to many through her humility amid success. “May she continue to inspire many others to make life as best as they can,” she said. Meanwhile, South Korean television network SBS recently came under fire for editing out a portion of Yeoh’s Oscar acceptance speech, NME reported. At the 95th Academy Awards held on Sunday, Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win in the best actress category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once . Following her win, the 60-year-old delivered an inspiring speech dedicated to “all the boys and girls who look like me”, encouraging them to chase their dreams. She continued her speech with a message aimed at women around the world, saying: “And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime. Never give up.” Flak for their fiction: Malaysian films face conservatives’ fury in culture war According to Yonhap news agency, Yeoh’s speech was covered by three of South Korea’s major news networks: KBS, MBC and SBS. However, controversy erupted after SBS edited out the word “ladies” and translated it to “everyone” in its coverage. In a statement released on Tuesday, the broadcaster said: “We excluded the word because we felt that the message, ‘Don’t let anyone tell you you are ever past your prime,’ isn’t exclusive to women.” On Twitter, SBS was bombarded with thousands of comments from enraged netizens, with many deeming the network’s actions to be “misogynistic”. “Don’t [bring] your misogyny to Michelle’s speech. Please be respectful. If you can’t translate her speech accurately, don’t translate it at all,” wrote @heartnfox. “SBS’ answer to editing out ‘ladies’ from Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar speech is not only insane because of the misogyny, but also because that’s her speech. You don’t get to remove the parts you don’t like to spread a message you consider better,” said @helechoue. This article was first published on The Star