Aviation ranking website Skytrax unveiled its annual list of the world’s top 20 best airports on Wednesday, and last year’s winner has been dethroned by Singapore ’s Changi Airport. According to Skytrax, its results are determined via global customer satisfaction surveys of over 550 airports that rank things like food and retail options, security, terminal layout, comfort, seating, and Wi-fi. The website describes the awards as the “quality benchmark for the world airport industry” and said the surveys are “provided to airports at no cost, to ensure true credibility of results”. The questionnaires, which represent over 60 nationalities, were collected from August 2022 to February 2023. “Changi airport is honoured to be named World’s Best Airport for the 12th time,” Changi CEO Lee Seow Hiang said in a press release. Chinese travellers shun tour groups for free and easy trips to Southeast Asia Having welcomed over 32 million passengers in 2022, Changi is famous for its high-end shopping and free activities, like a cinema and butterfly garden. Travellers can even pay to go swimming in an airside pool. Taking second this year is Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. Changi won for eight years straight from 2013 to 2020 before Doha secured the win in both 2021 and 2022. Of the top 20 airports, nine are in Europe, eight are in Asia, two are in North America and one is in Australia. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Vancouver International Airport came in at numbers 18 and 20, barely making the list. But, the results are better than last year considering Seattle and Vancouver were 27 and 28 in 2022, respectively. In fact, Seattle once again won the award for being North America’s best airport and LaGuardia’s Terminal B won “world’s best new airport terminal”. Take a closer look at the world’s top 20 airports of 2023, along with their 2022 rankings: 20. Vancouver International Airport Country: Canada Ranking in 2022: 28 19. Melbourne Airport Country: Australia Ranking in 2022: 26 18. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Country: United States Ranking in 2022: 27 17. Dubai International Airport Country: United Arab Emirates Ranking in 2022: 14 16. Chubu Centrair International Airport Country: Japan Ranking in 2022: 12 15. Kansai International Airport Country: Japan Ranking in 2022: 10 14. Copenhagen Airport Country: Denmark Ranking in 2022: 17 13. Rome Fiumicino Airport Country: Italy Ranking in 2022: 24 12. Helsinki-Vantaa Airport Country: Finland Ranking in 2022: 11 11. Vienna International Airport Country: Austria Ranking in 2022: 19 10. Madrid-Barajas Airport Country: Spain Ranking in 2022: 16 9. Narita International Airport Country: Japan Ranking in 2022: 4 8. Zurich Airport Country: Switzerland Ranking in 2022: 9 7. Munich Airport Country: Germany Ranking in 2022: 7 6. Istanbul Airport Country: Turkey Ranking in 2022: 8 5. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Country: France Ranking in 2022: 6 4. Incheon International Airport Country: South Korea Ranking in 2022: 5 3. Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) Country: Japan Ranking in 2022: 2 2. Hamad International Airport Country: Qatar Ranking in 2022: 1 1. Singapore Changi Airport Country: Singapore Ranking in 2022: 3 Read the original article on Business Insider