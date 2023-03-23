A former IT manager at the Australian embassy in Thailand was sentenced on Thursday to two years in jail for installing spy cameras in women’s bathrooms at the mission. Nayot Thamsongsana, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of committing an indecent act, under the kingdom’s sexual and public nuisance laws. The cameras were discovered after a memory card was found on the bathroom floor in 2021, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported. It is not clear how long they had been installed there. “The court found him guilty of two counts and sentenced him to two years on each, but with his confession, the penalty was reduced by half,” a prosecutor said. Nayot was sacked and arrested in January 2022, when the embassy filed a formal complaint. ‘Nude beauty’: man caught giving spycam make-up mirrors as ‘gifts’ to women Sixty women had submitted statements to the police during the investigation, according to ABC. The incident represented a serious security breach, an Australian defence and foreign policy expert said at the time of Nayot’s arrest. “If security was lax enough to allow devices like cameras to be installed anywhere within a secure area, it suggests it’s not tight enough to keep the embassy secure,” Hugh White, Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies at the Australian National University, said. Digital sex crimes, including the sharing of intimate pictures or videos without permission, remain relatively unusual in Thailand.