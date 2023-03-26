A tanker ship caught on fire off the coast of Indonesia’s West Nusa Tenggara province on Sunday, local media reported. According to news broadcaster Kompas TV, the tanker is believed to belong to state-owned energy company Pertamina, as the vessel caught fire just off the coast of Pertamina’s oil depot in Ampenan, a city on the island of Lombok. There were 17 people on board when the fire broke out at 3pm local time. Of them, 14 have been evacuated from the vessel. The remaining three reportedly died in the fire, according to witnesses and fishermen involved in evacuating the crew along with the local search and rescue agency. Kompas TV footage showed flames coming from near the ship’s foremast and clouds of thick black smoke. Dozens trapped on board as Indonesian oil tanker bursts into flames In May 2020, seven people died and 22 were injured when the crude oil tanker Jag Leela burst into flames at one of Indonesia’s busiest ports. Two explosions were heard soon before the blaze broke out, belching huge clouds of thick black smoke into the air over the Belawan shipyard. In March this year a sunken Philippine tanker carrying 800,000 litres (210,000) of industrial fuel oil leaked some of its cargo into the sea. Oil was found as far away as Casian Island, about 350km southwest of where the tanker sank.