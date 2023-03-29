Jho Low has been sentenced for his involvement in the 1MDB scandal. Photo: SCMP
1MDB scandal: Kuwait sentences alleged Malaysian mastermind Jho Low in absentia
- The Malaysian financier was sentenced alongside a Kuwaiti sheikh and 3 other accomplices in the latest case stemming from the multibillion-dollar scam
- The 1MDB scandal saw billions of dollars in Malaysian public money used to bankroll a global spending spree in everything from art to yachts and real estate
