1MDB scandal: Kuwait sentences alleged Malaysian mastermind Jho Low in absentia

  • The Malaysian financier was sentenced alongside a Kuwaiti sheikh and 3 other accomplices in the latest case stemming from the multibillion-dollar scam
  • The 1MDB scandal saw billions of dollars in Malaysian public money used to bankroll a global spending spree in everything from art to yachts and real estate

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:19pm, 29 Mar, 2023

