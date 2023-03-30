An elderly Malaysian woman died of food poisoning after eating pufferfish at her home last week. File photo: SCMP
Daughter says Malaysian mum who died after eating pufferfish did not know it had toxins

  • Woman, 83, died and her husband ended up in ICU after they ate the delicacy for lunch last week
  • The victim’s daughter said she hoped her parents’ experience can ‘create more awareness among the public about consuming such fish with high levels of toxins’

The Star
Updated: 9:23am, 30 Mar, 2023

