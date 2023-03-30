DBS’ digital banking services were restored after an outage that lasted about 10 hours. File photo: Reuters
Singapore regulator blasts DBS digital banking outage as ‘unacceptable’
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore ordered the lender to conduct a thorough investigation into the disruption of its digital services that lasted about 10 hours
- The bank assured its customers that their ‘deposits and monies are safe and secure’ following the second outage in less than two years
