DBS’ digital banking services were restored after an outage that lasted about 10 hours. File photo: Reuters
Singapore regulator blasts DBS digital banking outage as ‘unacceptable’

  • The Monetary Authority of Singapore ordered the lender to conduct a thorough investigation into the disruption of its digital services that lasted about 10 hours
  • The bank assured its customers that their ‘deposits and monies are safe and secure’ following the second outage in less than two years

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:29am, 30 Mar, 2023

