Survivors rest after being rescued from a burning ferry in Basilan, southern Philippines, on Thursday. Photo: AP/PCG
12 dead as passengers forced to jump from burning ferry in Philippines
- The Lady Mary Joy 3, carrying about 250 passengers, was travelling from the southern port city of Zamboanga City to Jolo in Sulu province when the fire broke out
- Most of those who died drowned and were recovered at sea with seven people still missing
