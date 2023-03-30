Survivors rest after being rescued from a burning ferry in Basilan, southern Philippines, on Thursday. Photo: AP/PCG
The Philippines
12 dead as passengers forced to jump from burning ferry in Philippines

  • The Lady Mary Joy 3, carrying about 250 passengers, was travelling from the southern port city of Zamboanga City to Jolo in Sulu province when the fire broke out
  • Most of those who died drowned and were recovered at sea with seven people still missing

Associated Press
Updated: 1:46pm, 30 Mar, 2023

