Rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel arrives for his trial at US District Court in Washington on March 30. Photo: Reuters
US accuses Fugees rapper Pras Michel of illegal lobbying with 1MDB fugitive Jho Low, China
- Prosecutors said Michel was paid US$70 million to funnel money from Low through straw donors to Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and influence Trump to return dissident Guo Wengui to China
- They also told jurors the case will highlight ‘political intrigue, back room dealings … burner phones and lies’
