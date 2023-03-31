Rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel arrives for his trial at US District Court in Washington on March 30. Photo: Reuters
US accuses Fugees rapper Pras Michel of illegal lobbying with 1MDB fugitive Jho Low, China

  • Prosecutors said Michel was paid US$70 million to funnel money from Low through straw donors to Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and influence Trump to return dissident Guo Wengui to China
  • They also told jurors the case will highlight ‘political intrigue, back room dealings … burner phones and lies’

Reuters
Updated: 9:21am, 31 Mar, 2023

