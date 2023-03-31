The remains of the Lady Mary Joy III in southern Philippines, in which people perished during a fire. Photo: AP
Tragic scenes of death in burned Philippine ferry move rescuers to tears
- Coastguards witnessed traumatic scenes of death, such as an adult clutching a child and young siblings huddled together in a bathroom
- At least 29 of about 250 people on board the Lady Mary Joy 3 perished in the blaze that raged through the ferry on an overnight trip
