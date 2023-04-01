One of the injured stray dogs receives treatment at a veterinary clinic in Malaysia. Photo: Instagram/dr.ima_vet
Mum of Malaysian teen who set stray dog on fire pleads for end to family’s harassment
- Braden Yap made a public apology after he was caught on CCTV abusing stray dogs by throwing items at them and setting one on fire
- His mother urged angry public to stop threatening her family, including her elderly parents, who got a barrage of messages and calls from strangers
