One of the injured stray dogs receives treatment at a veterinary clinic in Malaysia. Photo: Instagram/dr.ima_vet
Mum of Malaysian teen who set stray dog on fire pleads for end to family’s harassment

  • Braden Yap made a public apology after he was caught on CCTV abusing stray dogs by throwing items at them and setting one on fire
  • His mother urged angry public to stop threatening her family, including her elderly parents, who got a barrage of messages and calls from strangers

The Star
Updated: 2:35pm, 1 Apr, 2023

