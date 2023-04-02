Passengers queue at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 in Singapore on March 31, 2023. The Straits Times/Lim Yaohui via Reuters
Singapore’s Changi airport sees immigration system restored after weekend delays
- Although travellers were told to delay non-essential travel, there haven’t been any flight cancellations, according to data from Flightradar24.com
- The glitch came two days after the city’s largest bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd., suffered a 10-hour outage on its mobile-phone apps and online-banking
Passengers queue at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 in Singapore on March 31, 2023. The Straits Times/Lim Yaohui via Reuters