The Philippines is one of the world’s top suppliers of maritime labour and the EC’s decision averted the potential loss of 50,000 jobs, according to President Marcos’s office Photo: Bloomberg
Philippines’ Marcos vows to ‘do everything’ to save 50,000 jobs in maritime sector boost after Europe decision
- The European Commission agreed to continue recognising certificates issued to seafarers if the Philippines addresses training and other procedures
- Transportation chief Jaime Bautista said his department is complying with President Marcos’s directive and promises to ‘go beyond the minimum expected’
