Filipino Catholics raise their palm fronds for blessing during a Palm Sunday mass at the Antipolo Cathedral in Rizal province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Filipino Catholics mark Palm Sunday praying for Pope Francis’ health as pontiff battles through Mass in Rome

  • At a church in Antipolo City about 20km east of Manila, hundreds of devotees attended morning mass and waved palm fronds they believe ward off evil spirits
  • Meanwhile, a hoarse-voiced pontiff presided over Mass in St Peter’s Square before tens of thousands of faithful, the day after leaving hospital with bronchitis

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:20pm, 2 Apr, 2023

