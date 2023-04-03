Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last week. Photo: Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia Handout via AP
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing last week. Photo: Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia Handout via AP
South China Sea: Malaysia ‘ready to negotiate’ with Beijing over disputed waterway, PM says

  • Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters on Monday that his country was prepared to negotiate with Beijing over the South China Sea
  • ‘If the condition’ for Malaysia to continue energy exploration projects ‘is that there must be negotiations, then we are ready to negotiate’, he said

Updated: 3:40pm, 3 Apr, 2023

