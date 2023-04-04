Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Leonardo DiCaprio says Malaysia’s Jho Low planned to donate to Obama campaign
- The possible contribution of up to US$30 million came up during casual conversation, the US star said during Fugees rapper Pras Michel’s foreign influence trial
- DiCaprio is one of several prominent figures linked to Low, a fugitive who facing separate criminal charges related to Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal
