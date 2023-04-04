Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Leonardo DiCaprio says Malaysia’s Jho Low planned to donate to Obama campaign

  • The possible contribution of up to US$30 million came up during casual conversation, the US star said during Fugees rapper Pras Michel’s foreign influence trial
  • DiCaprio is one of several prominent figures linked to Low, a fugitive who facing separate criminal charges related to Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:04am, 4 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Governors Ball following the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE