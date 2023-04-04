Koh Liang Min published the victim’s photographs, contact details and address on social media, a court in Singapore heard. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails man who harassed piano teacher online after she rejected him romantically

  • Koh Liang Min created Facebook and Instagram accounts under different aliases and used them to post about the victim, the court heard
  • He called her a ‘homewrecker’ and asked for her ‘rates’ for sexual services. He also published her photographs, contact number and address

Updated: 4:00pm, 4 Apr, 2023

