Koh Liang Min published the victim’s photographs, contact details and address on social media, a court in Singapore heard. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails man who harassed piano teacher online after she rejected him romantically
- Koh Liang Min created Facebook and Instagram accounts under different aliases and used them to post about the victim, the court heard
- He called her a ‘homewrecker’ and asked for her ‘rates’ for sexual services. He also published her photographs, contact number and address
