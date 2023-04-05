Jho Low paid US$8 million and promised as much as US$75 million more if the US Justice Department was successfully persuaded to walk away from its civil forfeiture case against 1MDB, a court heard. Photo: Sam Tsang
Malaysia’s Jho Low paid a rapper to lobby Donald Trump to drop 1MDB investigation, US court hears
- Grammy-winning rapper Pras Michel of hip-hop group the Fugees is accused of illegally lobbying Trump on the fugitive Malaysian financier’s behalf
- Part the secretive lobbying effort involved trying to set up a golf game between Trump and Malaysia’s then-PM Najib Razak, a government witness said
Jho Low paid US$8 million and promised as much as US$75 million more if the US Justice Department was successfully persuaded to walk away from its civil forfeiture case against 1MDB, a court heard. Photo: Sam Tsang