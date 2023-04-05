The judge in the case granted the defendant’s request to defer her jail term for a week to put her affairs in order, including contacting her family in Indonesia over arrangements for her return after her imprisonment. Photo: AP
Singapore jails Indonesian helper for biting baby who wouldn’t go to sleep
- Prosecutors said Indonesian Masita Khoridaturochmah clearly bit the 14-month-old toddler to vent her frustrations, calling the offence ‘gratuitous’
- She was sentenced by a judge in Singapore to six months’ jail for one charge of ill-treating an infant by wilfully causing unnecessary physical pain
The judge in the case granted the defendant’s request to defer her jail term for a week to put her affairs in order, including contacting her family in Indonesia over arrangements for her return after her imprisonment. Photo: AP