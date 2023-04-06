Chinese tourists in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia urges Chinese tourist to clear air on extortion bid by policeman
- A video of a Chinese national alleging she was extorted by a Kuala Lumpur policeman after failing to produce her passport has gone viral on social media
- The Malaysia-China Friendship Association called on the victim to come forward and verify the matter, adding the incident caused anxiety in both countries
Chinese tourists in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: Shutterstock