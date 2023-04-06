The West Papua Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement, with a man they said is New Zealand pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens. Photo: AP
Rebels who abducted New Zealand pilot in Indonesia’s Papua prepared to drop key demand
- Susi Air pilot Phillip Mehrtens was abducted by the West Papua Liberation Army in the highlands of Nduga two months ago after a routine flight to the area
- The rebels said the pilot would be released in return for the Indonesian government’s recognition of Papua’s independence, but are now pushing for dialogue
