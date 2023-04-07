Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing. Photo: AP
South China Sea: ex-PM Muhyiddin hits out at Malaysia’s Anwar over energy exploration negotiations with Beijing
- Muhyiddin condemned Prime Minister Anwar’s announcement that his government was open to talks on Beijing’s concerns over Petronas’ exploration in the disputed waterway
- The former leader said Anwar’s statement indicates indirect recognition of China’s claim and was tantamount to ‘surrendering Malaysia’s sovereignty to a foreign power’
