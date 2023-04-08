Carpenter Ruben Enaje is nailed to a cross during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, in San Fernando, Philippines. Photo:
Crucified for 34th time, Filipino carpenter prays for Ukraine war to end as cost of living bites
- Thousands of people, including tourists, came to watch the real-life crucifixions of Ruben Enaje and seven others in San Pedro Cutud in Pampanga province
- Enaje said that the steep increases in oil and food prices following the war made it harder for him to stretch his meagre income from carpentry
