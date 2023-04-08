A Chinese coastguard vessel in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
A Chinese coastguard vessel in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: Malaysia vows to protect its rights in disputed waters after China voices concern over energy projects

  • Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says China is worried about activity by the state energy firm in part of the South China Sea Malaysia says is its territory
  • ‘Malaysia is unequivocally and firmly committed to protecting … sovereignty, sovereign rights and interests in its maritime areas’, the ministry says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:07pm, 8 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese coastguard vessel in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
A Chinese coastguard vessel in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE