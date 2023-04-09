Firefighters battle flames after a fire broke out at a residential area in Manila in March. On Saturday, seven people died in another blaze. Photo: AFP
Firefighters battle flames after a fire broke out at a residential area in Manila in March. On Saturday, seven people died in another blaze. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

7 dead in Philippines blaze, including children, 40 homes destroyed

  • Fire, possibly caused by faulty wiring, destroyed dozens of houses in densely populated Taytay municipality southeast of Manila, said police
  • ‘They weren’t able to escape … they were found hugging each other’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:50pm, 9 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters battle flames after a fire broke out at a residential area in Manila in March. On Saturday, seven people died in another blaze. Photo: AFP
Firefighters battle flames after a fire broke out at a residential area in Manila in March. On Saturday, seven people died in another blaze. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE