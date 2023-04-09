Firefighters battle flames after a fire broke out at a residential area in Manila in March. On Saturday, seven people died in another blaze. Photo: AFP
7 dead in Philippines blaze, including children, 40 homes destroyed
- Fire, possibly caused by faulty wiring, destroyed dozens of houses in densely populated Taytay municipality southeast of Manila, said police
- ‘They weren’t able to escape … they were found hugging each other’
Firefighters battle flames after a fire broke out at a residential area in Manila in March. On Saturday, seven people died in another blaze. Photo: AFP