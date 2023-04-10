Young Filipinos go for a swim in Manila Bay on Saturday during the Holy Week holiday. Photo: EPA-EFE
In the Philippines, 72 died by drowning in first 9 days of April alone: ‘some were drunk’
- ‘Some of the fatalities were children left unattended, some were drunk, and others pulled each other down’, a police spokeswoman said
- Beaches and resorts were packed over the Holy Week break in the Philippines, as Filipinos embraced the post-pandemic ‘revenge travel’ trend
Young Filipinos go for a swim in Manila Bay on Saturday during the Holy Week holiday. Photo: EPA-EFE