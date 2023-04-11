Activists protest against the US-Philippines ‘Balikatan’ military exercises, outside a military camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, Philippines follow Beijing’s Taiwan drills with their biggest military exercises in more than 30 years
- The Balikatan exercises will focus on maritime security and live-fire training as the allies push back against China’s South China Sea activities
- The size of the drills, with over 17,600 military personnel taking part, marks the culmination of US efforts to restore ties with the Philippines
Activists protest against the US-Philippines ‘Balikatan’ military exercises, outside a military camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE