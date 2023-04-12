Screenshots from online footage show a male teen picking up a cat as it tries to crawl away. Photo: Facebook/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats
Singapore teen arrested after being caught humping cat
- Footage posted online shows the boy pulling his pants down before performing the obscene act on the animal
- When the cat tried to crawl away, he grabbed it and repeated his actions
