A helicopter gunship is seen firing rockets. Witnesses said a Myanmar military helicopter fired at the site in Kanbalu township after a jet had dropped bombs on the area. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Myanmar military admits air strike on anti-junta gathering; up to 100 feared dead
- As many as 100 people, including schoolchildren performing dances, were killed in the early morning strike on a remote township
- An eyewitness said an aircraft ‘dropped bombs directly on the crowd’ before a helicopter gunship arrived to mow down any survivors
