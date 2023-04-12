The Singapore-registered tanker Success 9 had 20 crew members of various nationalities, including a Singaporean, aboard when it was boarded by “unidentified persons” in the Gulf of Guinea. Photo: Hai Soon Group
Singapore oil tanker boarded by presumed pirates off coast of Africa
- The tanker Success 9 had 20 crew of various nationalities aboard, one of whom was Singaporean, when it ‘was boarded by unidentified persons’
- A patrol boat has been unable to locate the tanker as its beacon had been turned off, said an Ivorian security source involved in the matter
